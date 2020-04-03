CORYDON — On Friday Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives arrested Christian K. Pittman, 21, of Corydon, on numerous felony charges including child sexual trafficking and rape.
ISP Detective Chris Tucker and the Indiana Department of Child Services were contacted in February after a 14-year-old female runaway made allegations she had been raped by Pittman.
During the investigation information was received that Pittman drugged and raped the 14-year-old, according to an ISP news release. Pittman originally came into contact with the victim in January when he found her walking along the roadway.
The investigation revealed Pittman also forced the girl to perform sex acts on others for pay or in trade for drugs in the days that followed. The investigation also uncovered that Pittman had the victim pose for images that were then sold online.
Pittman was taken into custody without incident on Friday morning. Pittman is housed at the Harrison County Jail. He is charged with: child sexual trafficking, 1 count, level 2 felony; promotion of child sexual trafficking, 1 count, level 3 felony; rape, 2 counts, level 3 felony; human trafficking, 1 count, level 5 felony; sexual misconduct with a minor, 3 counts, level 5 felony and child exploitation, 3 counts, level 5 felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.