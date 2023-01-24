INDIANAPOLIS — A woman sentenced to life without parole for strangling her 10-year-old stepdaughter cannot claim she did so in a “sudden heat” because the child was stealing, lying and acting out, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled this month.
The state’s high court also declined to create a bright-line rule saying a child’s “run-of-the-mill disciplinary problems” can never justify sudden heat, which lessens a murder charge to voluntary manslaughter.
Amanda Carmack, who homeschooled her stepdaughter and three biological children in Gas City, was arrested in 2019 after police found the body of the 10-year-old packed in a bag inside a shed on their property.
An autopsy revealed the girl had been strangled to death with clothing made into a tight loop around her neck.
Prosecutors charged Carmack with murder and three other felonies and filed a notice of intent to seek a sentence of life without parole. Carmack filed an insanity defense that was later withdrawn.
During closing arguments, Carmack’s counsel conceded she had killed her stepdaughter but contended she acted under sudden heat. Her counsel argued Carmack was “overwhelmed” with the child’s behavior and thus there was no premeditation of the crime to support a murder conviction.
According to a Facebook post made by Carmack, the 10-year-old had been “hiding food, sneaking food, running away, stealing money and continually lying,” according to court filings. Carmack wrote she was “at the end of her rope.”
A jury, taking the age of the child into consideration, found Carmack guilty of murder and recommended a life sentence without the possibility for parole.
Carmack appealed, saying prosecutors presented insufficient evidence to rebut her contention that she was acting under extreme stress that caused sudden heat when she killed her stepdaughter.
In Indiana, sudden heat exists when a defendant is “provoked by anger, rage, resentment, or terror, to a degree sufficient to obscure the reason of an ordinary person, prevent deliberation and premeditation, and render the defendant incapable of cool reflection.”
Carmack argued her conviction should be reduced to involuntary manslaughter, which would come with a maximum 30-year sentence.
The Indiana Supreme Court soundly rejected that argument, saying the child’s “actions do not even raise an eyebrow for adequate provocation under Indiana law.”
The judges cited four other cases in which a parent killed a child because of incessant crying, bed wetting or a prolonged temper tantrum. Courts upheld the murder charge in all those instances despite arguments the parents acted in the heat of the moment.
In a brief to the court, the Indiana Attorney General’s Office urged the justices to hold as a matter of law that run-of-the-mill disciplinary problems within the typical course of parenting cannot establish adequate provocation necessary to mitigate murder to voluntary manslaughter.
That’s the stance the supreme courts in Iowa and Tennessee have held since the 1990s.
However, the Indiana high court made its ruling only on the Carmack case and declined to make a general bright-line rule, saying it could rely on court precedent.
“While we have never explicitly adopted that precise rule formulation, our precedents supply a useful frame to determine whether the disciplinary problems here fit within Indiana’s provocation standard,” the court said. “They do not.”
“Indeed, the record here is so bereft of evidence of sudden heat that if there be any error, it was giving the jury this option in the first place,” the justices added.
