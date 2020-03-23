• Clark County health officials confirmed the fifth and sixth cases in the county Monday, a 35-year-old man and woman younger than the highest risk age rang of 60 and older. The first case was detected March 17, and five of the six had been in contact with a known case, health officials said.
• Floyd County confirmed six cases in the county as of Sunday; the first case was detected March 15.
• The Indiana State Department of Health reported that as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, there were 259 cases statewide, which makes at least 261 with the two newest Clark cases. Overall, 1,960 people have been tested in the state as of Sunday with seven deaths.
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of 4 p.m. Sunday, there have been 33,404 cases confirmed in the U.S., roughly double the cases reported as of Friday. Overall, 400 people have died in the U.S. Cases have been found in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
• Gov. Holcomb ordered an automatic extension of all state-issued licenses and stated he will advise law enforcement to refrain from issuing citations for a driver’s license or registration that expires during this emergency.
— News and Tribune staff report
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.