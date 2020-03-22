INDIANAPOLIS — As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Sunday reported 76 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 201 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. Four Hoosiers have died.
One of the new cases was from Floyd County, bringing the number to six while one case has been confirmed in Clark County.
A total of 661 results were reported, bringing to 1,494 the number of tests reported to ISDH to date.
