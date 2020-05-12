CLARKSVILLE — A used car auction dealership with locations in Clarksville, Carmel and Indianapolis is among the latest companies to impose layoffs affecting Southern Indiana due to COVID-19.
Cox Automotive, the parent company for Manheim Louisville located at 5425 U.S. 31 in Clarksville, posted a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice Friday on the Indiana Department of Workforce website in anticipation of layoffs of 263 employees among the three locations, including 59 in Clarksville. This is of a total of 9,000 staff faced with furloughs at sites across the U.S., a spokesperson said.
The WARN notice states that the furloughs, which may last up to 16 weeks, indicated that the coronavirus caused a "dramatic downturn in business [that was] sudden, unforeseeable, and outside of our control," according to the letter.
"Right now, we don’t know that any of these furloughs will be permanent, but it is possible that presently unforeseeable circumstances may cause us to revise our outlook."
The company specializes in auto auctions to licensed dealers — events which, prior to the safety precautions imposed due to the virus, included large rooms full of people. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that the auctions have moved to an online platform only during the pandemic, which has meant less to do for the staff who operated the live auctions, including the employees who drove the cars to showcase for prospective buyers.
The company, which remains open for online sales, has experienced a roughly 50% cut in business during the pandemic, the spokesperson said. Owners plan to continue minimal service operations allowed under local, state and national guidelines and mandates, while observing social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols.
The 59 employees who will be furloughed at the Clarksville site are a mix of full- and part-time employees with most being part-time. The cuts make up about 69% of the location's workforce.
"Should business conditions improve, we will re-evaluate local staffing needs," according to a statement from the company sent to the News and Tribune Tuesday. In the meantime, eligible employees will continue to have access to their existing healthcare benefits, and Manheim will cover the cost of their premiums. In addition, we are creating a special website that will offer a variety of resources to help support our furloughed colleagues.
"We are extremely grateful to our team members and clients for their cooperation and resilience during this extraordinary time and look forward to emerging as a stronger company."
Under the 1988 law, WARN notices must be issued in cases of layoffs, closures or reduction in hours at companies with 100 or more full-time employees or 100 employees who work a combined 4,000 regular hours weekly.
Other companies with layoffs in Southern Indiana since February include 1,161 employees at Caesar's Riverboat Casino LLC, March 30; 39 employees at Fire King Commercial Services LLC in New Albany, March 26; 502 employees at nine Hooters of America LLC locations, including restaurants in Clarksville and Jeffersonville, March 20; 380 employees at Mitchell Plastics in Charlestown, March 23; and 1,448 employees at 11 OS Restaurant Service LLC locations, including one restaurant in Clarksville.
