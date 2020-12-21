JEFFERSONVILLE — Fire investigators were on scene Monday morning assessing the heavy damage to a building at Spring Street and Court Avenue.
The blaze was reported at 2:31 p.m. Sunday, with the Jeffersonville Fire Department responding within three minutes. Thirty firefighters were part of the initial response, and it took around four and a half hours to contain the fire, a department spokesperson confirmed. Crews stayed on scene until well into Monday morning, making sure all hots spots were put out.
There were no injuries and a preliminary cause has not been determined. The building had 11 tenants.
This story will be updated.
