NEW ALBANY — The Board of Directors of the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana (HCSI) has named Leslea Townsend Cronin, MSSW, LCSW is its new executive director, effective Feb. 24, 2020.
Townsend Cronin has been an active part of HCSI from its origination in 2016, according to a news release. She began as board chair and worked towards building the full board of directors, establishing the organization under 501(C)3 status, and building a strategic plan. Townsend Cronin has worked in Southern Indiana for the majority of her career. First, as a therapist and forensic interviewer for at-risk children and families, then she became the social services director for St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities, working alongside the director for program development to meet the needs of the community.
During her time at St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities, she was president of the Southern Indiana Housing Initiative, the regional Continuum of Care working towards brining funding to Southern Indiana and was a part of the Vision 2020 community study process.
Townsend Cronin comes to the organization with a goal of ending homelessness in Southern Indiana by bringing back lost state and federal funding, growing affordable housing options, and bringing together agencies that have historically worked in silos.
In her role as executive director, she will continue with the expansion of the organization’s White Flag Shelter program which has served 69 clients so far during the 2019-2020 season and has had nearly 1,737 visits since inception. Additionally, Townsend Cronin will do the work of bringing community programs together under the umbrella of HCSI as the Continuum of Care representative for Region 13, an eight county region. Finally, she will continue to support the ongoing work of Jessica Tandy, HCSI’s Director of Operations, in finding and utilizing an effective centralized intake process.
“I am so excited to continue to be a part of this solution. I have worked in this community for the majority of my career and have wonderful relationships with the community providers," she said in the release. "I look forward to working with them to bring back funding to Southern Indiana, advocate for the needs of the community and providers, and continue to adjust to meet the changing needs of our community. We have worked in silos for so long and we are now at a point where we all recognize there is a problem and it takes all of us to make change.”
