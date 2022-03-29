INDIANAPOLIS — The transitional period from high school to college is a rocky one for many students, as concerns arise regarding the time and money required to get a degree.
But a way to make this transition easier — for free — has been put in place thanks to the efforts of local colleges and the Indiana Department of Education.
Crossing the Finish Line is an initiative for Indiana high-school students to earn 30 free college credits over their summer breaks. These credits are then transferable to any state college.
Initiated by the Indiana Department of Education, the Commission for Higher Education, the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet, Ivy Tech Community College and Vincennes University, the goal is to get an early start on some college classes in order to quickly complete a degree in a desired field. This program is currently in its second year.
“We know that there’s a direct link between educational attainment and what comes next for [students],” said Holly Lawson, deputy director of communications at the Indiana Department of Education.
“For some students, that will definitely be a traditional four-year degree, but for many students, that credential might look like a short-term manufacturing certificate or another high-demand field in nursing, culinary and so many different areas.”
This program also bridges the gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, during which many students may have struggled to obtain proper college credits. The program’s inception in 2021 helped 1,900 high-school juniors and seniors across 275 Indiana high schools obtain credits for free.
By going through this program, a cumulative $1.4 million was also saved on books and tuition fees, two major roadblocks many college students and families struggle with.
Allison Kuehr, communications and public relations manager for the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, says program feedback calls it a “financial blessing” for both students and teachers.
“I think everyone is just able to really see that monetary benefit across all parties,” she said.
In addition to the monetary benefit, getting Indiana College Core requirements out of the way sooner in a student’s career gives way for more exploratory courses and potential minors sooner, as well as less of a struggle should a student decide to switch majors or career paths.
“You're immediately taking the program courses that you really want to do,” said Dr. Drew Findlay, dean of CTE Early College at Vincennes University. “It gives you a little more flexibility. And you're not taking your four-year program and making it a six-year program, you're still staying within the four years.”
“Not only did it save them time and money, but they were able to engage in another unique opportunity,” said Rebecca Rahschulte, vice president of k-14 initiatives and statewide partnerships at Ivy Tech. “There’s just so many benefits to giving these students a leg up as they go into four-year institutions and hopefully a bachelor’s degree.”
As the school year winds down for high-school juniors and seniors in Indiana, many of them are eligible for Crossing the Finish Line depending on their current track record of high-school credits. High-school administrators and counselors can provide information to students as the program grows.
