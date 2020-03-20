LOUISVILLE — The 67th WHAS Crusade for Children will be rescheduled from June 6-7, 2020 to August 8-9, 2020.
Communities throughout Kentucky and Southern Indiana are a key part of the success of the WHAS Crusade for Children. Crusade supporters come together each year to help make life better for children with special needs who are among some of the most medically fragile citizens we have in our communities. Due to the impact of social distancing, the decision was made to postpone the annual radio/telethon.
Fire departments across Kentucky and Southern Indiana raise nearly 60 percent of the Crusade donations each year by staging roadblocks and hosting other events.
In its first 66 years, the Crusade has raised more than $190 million for children with special needs. Thanks to generous contributions of goods and services, the Crusade is able to grant 100 percent of all donations to agencies, hospitals and schools that serve children with special needs in all 120 Kentucky counties and more than 50 southern Indiana counties.
It takes a cast of thousands to stage the annual miracle, from individual donors dropping pocket change into boots at firefighter road blocks to children with lemonade stands to corporations offering payroll deduction.
