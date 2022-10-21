CHARLESTOWN — Dan Cristiani Excavating hosted a groundbreaking Friday for a new headquarters at Shadow Lake Business Park.
This will be the first business in the industrial park with Dan Cristiani Excavating owning the park. The new facility, which is near Jordan Drive and High Jackson Road, will take about a year to complete.
Dan Cristiani Excavating is a site work provider and infrastructure installer. What this includes is asphalt, concrete, waterline utilities and demolition projects.
Since the company is ever expanding, it was time to find a place where they can fit all of their needs.
“We're on eight acres currently and with our recent growth over the last six, seven years, we're just out of room for our equipment,” said Chris Jackson, president and CEO of Dan Cristiani Excavating. “And we need room for our staff parking and our maintenance facility.”
Treva Hodges, mayor of Charlestown, added that the new facility and industrial park will bring new jobs, improved infrastructure, housing resources and commercial aspects.
“To have one group bringing all of those things at once is unheard of,” Hodges said “It’s unprecedented, not just in our city but in our region. And how honored I am that it's happening here in the city of Charlestown.”
She went on to say that the Dan Cristiani Headquarters “is only a catalyst for what is about to explode” in the Shadow Lake area.
When Jackson was in Prosser School of Technology, Dan Cristiani, the founder of the excavation company, gave a presentation at the school and asked all the students what they wanted to do when they graduated.
When Cristiani got to Jackson, he told Cristiani that he wanted to run his business.
“After I graduated, he did hire me but he didn't let me run the business,” Jackson said. “He put a shovel in my hand and left it in my hand for a long time.”
A few years later, Cristiani decided to go into business with Jackson and made a plan with him to ensure the company's line of succession. They have been in business since 2014.
This is the start of a new era for the company and for the area in Charlestown.
“It's going to be a state-of-the art facility,” Jackson said. “It's going to have the latest and greatest technology in our maintenance facility. And it's going to make a wonderful work environment where everybody's excited to come to work. And we're going to have plenty of parking.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.