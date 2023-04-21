As part of the American 250! Project, volunteers were asked to help find Patriots buried in private cemeteries in Floyd County. One of those Patriots was Asa Smith. He and his family are buried on private property in Floyds Knobs. The cemetery is home to a reported 27 family graves and was in need of restoration.
At the young age of 16, Asa Smith enlisted as a private in the Connecticut Line of the American Revolutionary War. In 1815, he and his wife settled in Floyd County, Indiana. At that time the “village” of New Albany had only four houses. Asa Smith was a farmer and a stone and brick mason. He donated his labor to build a new courthouse in New Albany in 1823. He had extensive landholdings in Floyd County which he and his sons farmed. He died on January 6, 1834. His son, Zepheniah who fought in the War of 1812, is buried next to him.
The chapter received a DAR grant which helped to purchase all the necessary cleaning supplies.
“The Old Smith Cemetery restoration elicited many emotions, first and foremost, honor for our Founding Fathers,” Carter said. “As the hidden gravestones were uncovered and others cleaned, we were moved by the beauty of the stones, but also by this family who came to Indiana to settle in the 1800s. Yes, our crew was exhausted, but as we stood there and took in what had been accomplished, we were humbled to be a part of restoring this sacred ground.”
