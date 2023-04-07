Piankeshaw Chapter is immensely grateful to veterans who have served our country.
In an effort to show our appreciation, chapter members support projects such as Wreaths Across America, local Honor Flights, laying wreaths on Memorial Day and Veterans Day at the Revolutionary War monument in New Albany to honor our veterans, and sending cards to active military and veterans.
The chapter is always on the outlook for other ways to thank our veterans and active-duty military for their service.
