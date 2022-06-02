Below are the times and dates for area high school graduations for the class of 2022:
WEEKEND OF JUNE 3
• New Albany Virtual Academy — Friday, June 3, 6:30 p.m.
• Floyd Central High School — Sunday, June 5, 1 p.m.
• New Albany High School — Sunday, June 5, 3:30 p.m.
• Borden High School — Sunday, June 5, 2 p.m.
• Henryville High School — Sunday, June 5, 4:30 p.m.
WEEKEND OF JUNE 10
• New Washington High School — Friday, June 10, 7 p.m.
• Jeffersonville High School — Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m.
• Charlestown High School — Saturday, June 11, 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.