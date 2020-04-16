I've had a passion for studying the Civil War for more years than I'd like to mention. I have always loved to read, and since relics tend to be very expensive, I have largely limited my purchases to books related to the Civil War.
Having read something about almost every subject of the Civil War, I am always looking for a book that will pique my interest.
Some time ago, I obtained a book about Jefferson C. Davis, not the Confederate President Jefferson Davis, but a local soldier, born in Memphis, Indiana. Jefferson C. was quite a character, but more on that later. Jefferson C. had enlisted to serve in the Mexican War. His company camped at what is now Camp Whitcomb, along the banks of Silver Creek and the Ohio River. In the book it is mentioned that some of the company's officers, including Davis, who was a sergeant, were able to obtain lodging in one of the better homes in New Albany.
If you've ever researched history of you family's genealogy, you've had to have experienced that excitement/frustration of learning something that will take you off on an entirely different tangent of what you were looking for. I now wanted to know WHAT house they stayed in. Figuring that our Floyd County Historian David Barksdale would have the answer, as he always does, I questioned him and stumped him.
OK, new direction, knowing that the Floyd County Public Library has microfilm of the local newspapers of that time, I was certain I would find the answer there! Davis was encamped here in 1846. Guess which year the library did not have! Stonewallked. Sorry for the pun, Stonewall Jackson.
After returning home, I realized, or so I thought, I had the answer right in front of me. Check the references cited in the Davis book. Lo and behold, there's reference in a book that the Floyd County Library has. Another trip to the library.
And there it is, the officers were quartered in the Badger House near Main and Spring streets, and that they drilled near Pleasant Run. First thing to catch my eye was Main and Spring streets run parallel, and even assuming it would have been near Silver Creek, those two streets don't come close together. The second eye catcher was that to my knowledge there was never a Pleasant Run around New Albany.
Discussing this with the librarian, she researched other records and found that there was no one of wealth named Badger in New Albany at that time. Stumped again!
My last option to look at was to go to the Charlestown Library, since Davis's company was from that town. A trip there finally provided the answers I was looking for. There is a Main and Spring Street that intersects right by the police station. Pleasant Run Creek runs through downtown Charlestown. And in the family records of Charlestown, there was a Christian Gunther Badger! The last question to be answered was it THE house.
Finally, back to the character of Davis. He literally saw the Civil War start. Stationed at Fort Sumter, he endured the bombardment and surrender of the fort to the Confederate Army at Charleston, South Carolina in April 1961. Returning to Indiana, Gov. Oliver Morton assigned him to be his professional adviser, mustering in new regiments. In August of that year Davis was given command of the 22nd Indiana, and promoted to colonel, then quickly to brigadier general.
In the fall of 1862, Confederate forces were marching up through Kentucky, where they eventually were driven back at the battle of Perryville. However, prior to that Davis was stationed in Louisville, where he had a confrontation, at the Galt House, with the local commander, General William "Bull" Nelson. In the argument, Davis tossed a greeting card into Nelson's face, who in turn slapped Davis twice across his face. Davis shortly borrowed a pistol, returned to the lobby and shot Nelson in the chest, from which he died shortly after.
Arrested, he was quickly released, as there was more concern in regards to the Confederate Army at Perryville. Never convicted he was likely aided by his benefactor, Gov. Morton, who was in Louisville, and witnessed most of the incident. Morton was one of Lincoln's staunchest allies, and possibly used his influence to prevent Davis's punishment.
Serving throughout the rest of the war, now a general, Davis accompanied General William Tecumseh Sherman on his "March to the Sea" in late 1864. Once again, controversy reared its ugly head with Davis. As Sherman progressed from Atlanta towards Savannah, Georgia, his army began accumulating a following of freed slaves, who followed at the rear of Sherman's army. Frustrated with this, Sherman, who had racist tendencies, decided to stop the ex-slaves from following his army. At one of the several small rivers that had to be crossed, Davis, who's Corps was trailing the army, destroyed the bridges that they had built over this river, before the ex-slaves could cross. Many of them, to flee advancing Confederates, jumped into the river and drowned. Whether Davis did this on his own volition, or under orders from Sherman, is debatable, but it left another bad mark on his career.
Bob Zipp is a Floyd County resident and a Civil War buff. He retired from the New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.