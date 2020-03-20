Jojo Spio of Jeffersonville was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Spio is currently enrolled in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.
To qualify for the dean’s list in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade-point average of 3.6 or above and complete at least 14 graded units.
Jonathan Koenig earns academic honor
Jonathan Koenig of Charlestown, a member of the men’s lacrosse team, was among New York Institute of Technology student-athletes who scored big in the classroom in fall 2019. In all, 127 student-athletes achieved at least a 3.2 GPA last semester.
