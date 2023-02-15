The Delta Phi Chapter of Jeffersonville hosted the 76th Lambda Province meeting for the Indiana Chapters. The sorority was chartered in 1920, and Delta Phi Chapter was chartered in 1934. Chapters are all over this country and two chapters in Canada.
The Lambda Province meeting was hosted at the new Hilton Garden Inn & Fuzzy’s 15th Club on Ind. 62 in Jeffersonville. The theme was “Golden Girls Gala” with prizes for the best Golden Girl lookalike of each character. Music was provided by Ken & Eric, who entertain at Hoopster’s and various other locations around the community.
Sigma Phi Gamma is not an academic sorority, it is a philanthropic sorority whose purpose is to promote well-being in the community as well as performing service work within the community. Sigma Phi Gamma host different fundraisers to donate money and various items to local charities we support.
If you have any questions or want to learn more about the sorority, email deltaphi1934@gmail.com
