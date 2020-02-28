NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Democrat Party has announced it will offer an academic scholarship to graduating high school seniors attending post secondary education in 2020. Individuals interested in applying for the non-renewable $1,000 scholarship have until Friday, April 17, to submit an application.
The scholarship can be used for tuition, school fees, campus housing, books or meal plans. The recipient will be announced in May and will be recognized as part of the party’s annual FDR Legacy Gala in June.
“We had tremendous interest in our scholarship in 2019 and our goal is to expand this scholarship moving forward,” Floyd County Democrat Party Chairman Adam Dickey said in a news release. “As college affordability continues to be a major concern for students looking to advance their education, we want to help by expanding both the number of opportunities available as well as the financial assistance offered.”
To be eligible for the scholarship, individuals must currently reside in Floyd County, have a grade-point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be accepted into a college, university, trade or vocational school. As part of the application process, individuals must also complete a scholarship application, present two letters of recommendation, provide a high school transcript and complete a two page essay.
Full details on the scholarship and application process can be obtained on the party’s website www.floyddems.org. Individuals can also contact the Democrat Party’s headquarters at 812-725-2020 to learn more information.
