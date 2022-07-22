INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Democratic Party plans to blanket the Statehouse with a 15-second ad decrying new abortion restrictions likely to come in a special session scheduled to start — in earnest — on Monday.
Anyone in and around the Indiana Statehouse who opens Facebook or Instagram will encounter the ad, titled “These guys?” for two weeks beginning then.
“Decisions about a woman’s health should be up to her, her family and her doctor. Period,” the ad reads. “In Indiana, Republican lawmakers think it should be them.”
While zooming out on rows of Republican lawmakers’ headshots, the ad asks, “Who should be calling the shots for women? These guys?” It ends with a shot of a woman and finishes, “Or her?”
Senate Republicans on Wednesday unveiled plans for a near-total abortion ban, with exceptions for cases of rape, incest, maternal health and fatal fetal abnormalities. The bill would scrap Indiana’s current 20-week gestational limit on abortions. It instead bars abortion at all stages of development — from implantation to birth.
The proposal was met with swift backlash — from those who thought it went too far, and others who felt it didn’t go far enough. Democrats are squarely in the former category, arguing that state government should stay out of the issue.
“Indiana Republicans are set to make women second-class citizens during the upcoming special session,” said Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl. “They have shown Hoosiers that their top priority is not the economy or lowering costs or taxes – it’s violating privacy rights and standing between a woman and her doctor. A majority of Hoosiers trust women to make their own health care decisions, but a supermajority of politicians just doesn’t seem to care.”
Spokesman Drew Anderson declined to give the ad buy’s price tag, but wrote, “It’s definitely enough to last for at least two weeks at the Statehouse.”
The ad uses geofencing — which advertises to anyone who enters a predetermined area on a map.
Large rallies are planned next week at the Statehouse – on both the pro-life and pro-choice sides. And testimony begins on the abortion bill on Monday in the Senate Rules Committee at 1 p.m.
This article appeared on the website indianacapitalchronicle.com.
