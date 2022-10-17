INDIANAPOLIS — With three weeks until Election Day, and polling that indicates Democrats could pick up the Indiana Secretary of State position and are close in a U.S. Senate race, the Indiana Democratic Party is introducing their Contract with Women in an outreach to female voters.
By signing the ceremonial contract, Democratic candidates are promising to “restore a women’s right to choose,” “expand access to birth control and contraceptives,” and improve the state’s maternal mortality rate and workplace conditions for pregnant women. Earlier this year, in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court, the Republican-dominated Indiana General Assembly passed a near-total ban on abortion. The new law faces legal challenges and is expected to be reviewed by the Indiana Supreme Court in January.
The party announced its statewide tour in the Indiana Statehouse Monday, where U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott and Indiana state auditor candidate ZeNai Brooks, among others, signed the contract.
“No longer can the misuse of funds and spiritual malpractice be used to harm women and Hoosier families,” Brooks said via Twitter, while also including a link to the contract for others to sign.
“As we saw this morning in the latest New York Times poll, which showed a 32-point swing among independent female voters towards Republicans since September, Democrats continue to be out of touch with women and everyday Americans and the issues they’re facing — all due to their failed agenda,” Indiana GOP press secretary Luke Thomas said in a statement to The Statehouse File.
According to the Times, the 32 percentage point change is the largest change from its September poll to now, saying, “Now, independent women backed Republicans by 18 points — a striking swing given the polarization of the American electorate and how intensely Democrats have focused on that group and on the threat Republicans pose to abortion rights.”
Overall, 44% of likely voters said the economy or inflation when asked what the “most important issue facing the country today” is. The next biggest problems according to those asked were “the state of democracy” at 8% and abortion and immigration each at 5%.
Abortion was the answer for 9% of women, with the economy (21%) and inflation (17%) seen as more important issues. Independents were similar but also had “the state of democracy” ahead of abortion.
“While they continue to focus on rhetoric, we’ll continue to focus on delivering results and tackling the issues that matter most.” Thomas said.
