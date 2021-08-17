Derby Dinner Playhouse will open its 2021-22 season with the award-winning comedy by Neil Simon, THE ODD COUPLE, opening Aug. 18 and running through Sept. 26, 2021.
Two pals, a sloppy sportswriter and a fastidious news writer, are thrown together as roommates after one of them has a bitter break-up with his wife. Their friendship is strained when they find themselves repeating the same mistakes they made in the marriages they just left. In the end, Oscar and Felix realize they both have to change their ways, not only to live together, but to be better men.
THE ODD COUPLE, written by the popular American playwright Neil Simon, opened on Broadway in 1965. It was later made into a film starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, and was the basis for a television series. Derby Dinner’s production was directed by Lee Buckholz.
For ticket information, call 812-288-8281 or go to derbydinner.com.
