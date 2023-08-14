Develop New Albany, Indiana Landmarks and the City of New Albany are again presenting the annual New Albany Historic Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 9.
The tour will feature 11 buildings and homes in New Albany’s numerous historic neighborhoods. Tickets are available in advance for $20 and $25 day of the tour, with $5 for Kindergarten through 12th grade.
Advance ticket sales with cash or check are available at Strandz & Threadz, Dress & Dwell, YMCA, Madhouse, Regalo, Seeds & Greens and Saturdays at the New Albany Farmers Market. Tickets are also available online at www.developnewalbany.org. For more information, contact the Develop New Albany Office at 812-941-0018.
Your tour day will begin at the New Albany Farmers Market at Bank and Market streets where you will pick up your Tour Guide before 3 p.m.
Plan to enjoy a day of touring some of New Albany’s finest properties and you may even want to enjoy lunch at one of the downtown or uptown New Albany restaurants.
