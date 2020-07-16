NEW ALBANY — Develop New Albany is offering a job fair today for restaurants in downtown and uptown New Albany.
The job fair will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the New Albany Elks Lodge at 423 Pearl Street. Candidates are encouraged to bring a resume to the event, which is open to the public.
According to a Develop New Albany press release, participating hiring restaurants include restaurants include La Catrina Mexican Kitchen, The Standard, The Exchange Pub + Kitchen, Brooklyn & the Butcher, Tucker’s American Favorites, RecBar 812 and Lady Tron’s.
Guests are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines. Disposable masks will be available.
