Jeffersonville junior boys' swimming standout Evan Dickson won a pair of events at Saturday's Hoosier Hills Conference Championships. Dickson finished first in the 200-yard freestyle (in 1 minute, 47.58 seconds) for the second straight year, and also went wire-to-wire to win the 500 freestyle (5:00.65). Additionally, he teamed up with Bryce Norton, Koy Ramer and Margad Pagva to finish fifth in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Visit newsandtribune.com to vote for Dickson for Athlete of the Month for January.
