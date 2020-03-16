CHARLESTOWN — The driver in a single-vehicle crash was pronounced dead at the scene in a Monday morning crash in Clark County.
Around 12:45 a.m. Monday, Indiana State Troopers responded to the report of a vehicle in the tree line on the west side of CR 403 near Bethany Road. When officers arrived, they found the car had left the roadway, overturned and collided with a tree.
The preliminary investigation reports that the vehicle, a black, 2007 Ford Fusion, left the roadway for an unknown reason before overturning and coming to rest against a tree. The driver, Robert Oliver Sheckles, 35, Charlestown, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clark County Coroner.
ISP Crash Scene Reconstructionists are investigating, and the crash remains under investigation. Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this crash.
