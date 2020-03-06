CLARK COUNTY — Indiana State Police in Sellersburg arrested a Charlestown man for operating while intoxicated (OWI) and other charges after Troopers say he collided with another vehicle and then left the scene.
Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, police were alerted to a roll-over crash involving a Jeep Wrangler on Interstate-65 northbound near the 12-mile marker. When officers arrived at the crash, they located Todd Chandler of Scottsburg trapped in his vehicle. Chandler sustained severe, but non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to University Hospital in Louisville, according to an ISP news release.
A short time later, officers were alerted to a second vehicle stopped approximately one-half mile north of the crash. The car, a black 2006 Volkswagen Passat, registered to Jeffery A. Briscoe, of Charlestown, was abandoned with its flashers on and appeared to have recently been in a collision. The damage was consistent with the damage caused to the Jeep Wrangler at the original crash scene.
Around 10:48 p.m., a caller reported a person running northbound on I-65 near the 15-mile marker. A Clark County Deputy responded and located Jeffery A. Briscoe III, 37, of Charlestown, running north along the interstate. During the investigation, Briscoe refused all chemical and field sobriety testing offered.
Briscoe was arrested and charged with the following: OWI causing serious bodily injury – Level 5 felony; leaving the scene of a serious bodily injury crash – Level 6 felony; OWI endangerment – A misdemeanor; and OWI – B misdemeanor.
Anyone who has information or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Rob Caudill at the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg at 812-246-5424.
Briscoe was taken to the Clark County Jail without further incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.