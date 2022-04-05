Duke Energy volunteers and board members of the New Albany-Floyd County Education Foundation assembled more than 4,250 self-portraits of NAFCS elementary students into diverse “quilts” last week.
The self-portraits were created using multicultural crayons and markers, which were provided to every NAFCS classroom through a $7,200 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to the NAFC Education Foundation. The beautiful patchworks will be on display at the Floyd County Library in New Albany from April 7-April 28 at the Spring Art Show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.