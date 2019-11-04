SOUTHERN INDIANA — Kate Snyder wanted to make sure her vote counted.
Knowing one can never plan for everything, including the unexpected, she decided to act early.
“I was so paranoid that something would happen on Election Day. When I lived in Kentucky, I always voted on Election Day, but they don’t have early voting,” Snyder said, adding that she moved to Charlestown this past summer. “I feel fortunate to live in a state that allows early voting, so it was good to get it out of the way.”
Snyder was one of thousands who headed to the county clerks' offices in Clark and Floyd counties, or to votes centers in the latter, to cast their votes early in the 2019 municipal general election. Early voting ended at noon today.
In Clark, there were approximately 3,100 early votes, according to Susan Popp, Clark County clerk. She said that was a little less than the previous municipal election four years ago.
“It’s just part of the process and we encourage people to vote early, to make sure they get their vote in and their vote counts. We know that things may come up and get in the way,” Popp said of waiting to vote on election day. “Anything this office can do to make sure people get their vote counted, we’re happy about that.”
In Floyd County, the number of early birds was slightly lower at 3,054, but that is an increase from the previous municipal election, which saw 2,533 ballots cast early, according to Danita Burks, Floyd County clerk.
“It’s a nice thing for the community to have some early voting, to offer that,” Burks said. “It helps people with work schedules and school schedules.”
For Snyder, voting early will allow her time to campaign for her favorite candidate for three hours before going to work in Hanover on Tuesday.
Burks said she hopes to see many people come out to the polls on election day to exercise their right to vote. She said she has approximately 84 poll workers ready to go at 14 voting sites. They are trained and ready to handle the day, she said.
“We have some wonderful people that will work the polls,” Burks said. “Many of them have done it for many years, which I thought was so encouraging.”
The day before the Election, Popp said she was reviewing training with staff, making sure supplies were where they needed to be and more.
“We put in a lot of effort,” Popp said. “There’s been a lot of training internally. At the polling locations, we’ve had four trainings for the county for this day. We just encourage everyone to go out and vote.”
Polls are open 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Those elected will take office Jan. 1, 2020.
