A protest over police brutality drew Kyle Rittenhouse and those he killed and wounded to the same Wisconsin city, but it was the extremely lenient gun laws of the state that allowed the teenager to openly carry the rifle he used in what was deemed as self defense by a jury.
While people will argue for years about Rittenhouse's intentions, it's clear that his decision to bring the gun to the highly-charged demonstration was legal. And if states refuse to tighten up open carry laws, tragedies like the one that occurred in Kenosha could happen again.
Bringing weapons to an emotional protest is a recipe for disaster. We can only speculate, but the question must be asked, would anyone have died if Rittenhouse hadn't brought a gun to that protest? Would Rittenhouse had shown up had he not been armed? The footage clearly showed Rittenhouse was attacked, but would protesters have engaged with him had he not been walking down the street with a rifle?
Allowing people to openly carry guns in public without requiring training is dangerous. Even conceal carry is questionable. Last month, there were two accidental public shootings in Indiana that could have been much worse. A man shot himself in the leg while shopping at Greenwood Park Mall. In New Albany, a woman was shot after she apparently sat on a gun while inside a restaurant. Neither incident was fatal, but both people were extremely lucky, as were the innocent bystanders who could have been killed due to the negligence of others.
But there are plenty of people who haven't been so lucky. While the Second Amendment gives us the right to own guns, the push to allow people to openly carry a rifle or pistol in public is fraught with problems.
While partisan arguments have centered around whether Rittenhouse had the right to shoot his attackers, the debate should also include whether we want to accept guns as a wardrobe accessory. Yes, those who intend to hurt others will likely find a way to do so, but do we have to make it so easy? What are the benefits of allowing a person to walk down the street with a rifle in their arms?
A jury found Rittenhouse not guilty, and Wisconsin laws provided him plenty of leeway to carry a rifle into a protest. As our country endures a wave of violence, we must consider the logic behind allowing deadly weapons to be freely carried into public spaces.
