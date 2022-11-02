CHARLESTOWN — Solar power is on the rise in Charlestown with the opening of EightTwenty, a business that aims to make the source of energy more accessible to everyone.
They believe that the sun is underutilized and that using its power can lift communities for generations. They provide products and services to residents and businesses to harness and use the energy of the sun.
EightTwenty was established by Kent Cissell, EightTwenty co-founder and president, and Tony Capucille, EightTwenty co-founder and CEO, in 2021.
The company started in Oklahoma City so the co-founders could determine if the business model would work.
“We were told people in the Midwest aren’t going to believe and understand solar,” Cissell said. “Oklahoma City, which is where we went first to fight our toughest fight in oil and gas territory. We started there to lose quick if we were going to lose and we found out that it was just the opposite.”
The company has a mission to have solar power be used more often in the Midwest.
EightTwenty wants to help residential areas and businesses switch to solar.
“It’s gonna happen in all of those fronts, you’re going to see neighbors putting up solar panels on their roof,” Capucille said. “You’re going to see commercial entities, churches, government buildings putting out panels and all sorts of different form factors. And I think it’s gonna be really a mindset shift.”
They want to help Louisville achieve its net-zero greenhouse gas emission by the 2040 goal.
According to Cissell, that would take a solar panel on hundreds of thousands of rooftops in less than 20 years.
“There needs to be solar companies, we’re one of them, that people can trust,” Cissell said. “To sell them what they expect to get and have their solution work for a long-term basis. We want to be the company that is here, that puts it in the hands of people that they can get that value from not just the product, but also the company.”
With the cost of solar going down and the cost of other energy going up, the company wants people to take another look at solar and see that it has longevity. It ties in with the normal energy so it will not cut off electricity when nighttime comes around.
“Homeowners start rethinking it and every commercial entity is always saying ‘Man, we’ve got a lot of money spent on energy, prices aren’t going down.’” Capucille said. “And so the question is, how am I going to buy it in the future? And that’s just the opportunity that solar now provides.”
