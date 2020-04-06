SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Board of Directors of Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana has named Maggie Elder as chief executive officer (CEO) as of April 13. Elder comes to Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana from Metro United Way where she currently serves as chief operating officer.
“Girl Scouts is a powerful experience for growing girls into leaders. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana," Elder said in a news release. "Today, more than ever, girls need their Girl Scout community to help them grown and lead during these challenging times.”
Elder brings 20 years of nonprofit leadership. In her role as chief operating officer at Metro United Way, she leads a team of 75 employees to define and execute strategies that further their strategic plan. She has been with Metro United Way for 13 years and in that time, she helped the organization successfully reverse their declining revenue trends and grow their impact on the community’s most pressing needs.
Prior to Metro United Way, Elder served as associate executive director of the American Cancer Society after having served in both fundraising and impact roles. At the American Cancer Society she worked with staff and volunteers to raise over $1.5 Million annually across 13 counties in Kentucky and Indiana.
Elder grew up in the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana as a member of a troop and a camper at Bear Creek Aquatic Camp. As a camper at Bear Creek she dreamed of becoming a camp counselor, according to the release. She realized her dreams and served as an assistant unit leader at Bear Creek in 1996 and 1997 and assistant camp director in 2000.
Today, Elder serves as a troop leader for a multi-age troop of 25 girls, Brownies through Cadettes, serving over 10 schools.
