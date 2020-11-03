INDIANAPOLIS — As Election Day 2020 moved toward its 6 p.m. close in Indiana, lines were moving quickly after a month of lengthy waits at early voting poll sites.
Many poll locations in Indianapolis had wait times in the single digits, according to IndyVoteTimes.org, a stark contrast to lines that were several hours long during the early voting period.
J.C. Welch, a volunteer with the Democratic voter protection program at Northside Baptist Church off of Keystone Avenue, said he’s seen a large uptick in voter engagement in this general election.
“I can tell you that many, many first-time voters, many young voters, minorities and women have been represented especially well,” Welch said. “And overall, everyone’s had a lot of patience, so I think that everyone feels this is an important thing to do and they’re determined to ensure their votes get cast.”
Welch also said that the 212,000 early voters in Marion County helped ease the burden on the polls Tuesday.
“With about half of the people voting early, in theory, that alleviates super long lines on Election Day,” Welch said. “Our longest line here [at Northside Baptist Church] has been a little over an hour, our shortest line has been maybe five minutes.”
About 20 miles south of Indianapolis in Franklin, lines were virtually nonexistent after an initial rush of voters going early before heading to work. At Grace United Methodist Church, inspector Phil Howard said more than 400 people had voted before noon.
At most polling sites, voters and workers wore masks and used hand sanitizer to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, which continues to spread rapidly across Indiana, the country and the globe.
Though voters are encouraged to wear masks when they go to the polls, they cannot be prevented from casting their ballot if they do not.
In a statement to WRTV, Secretary of State Connie Lawson elaborated on the topic: “Nothing in the Constitution prohibits a person from exercising their right to vote due to illness or disability. As a result, a voter cannot be required to wear protective devices or apparel as a precondition to appearing in-person at the polls.”
