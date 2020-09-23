KEY ELECTION DATES
• Monday, Oct. 5
Deadline to register to vote or transfer registration at voter registration offices is the close of business, or midnight to submit a voter registration application online.
• Tuesday, Oct. 6
First day to vote an absentee ballot in the office of the circuit court clerk or satellite office.
• Thursday, Oct. 22
Deadline, by 11:59 p.m., for the circuit court clerk to receive an absentee ballot application from an applicant requesting delivery of a ballot by mail. Applications may be submitted to the circuit court clerk in person or by mail, fax or email.
• Monday, Nov. 2
Deadline, by noon, for a voter to vote an absentee ballot in the office of the circuit court clerk or satellite office.
Deadline for a confined voter, a voter caring for a confined person, or a voter with disabilities to vote an absentee ballot before an absentee voter board at the voter’s place of confinement.
• Tuesday, Nov. 3
General Election Day — Polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., prevailing local time.
Source: 2020 Indiana Election Calendar
ELECTION LETTERS DEADLINE
• Monday, Oct. 26
The deadline to submit election-related letters to the News and Tribune is Monday, Oct. 26. Mail delivery and drop-offs must be received by 5 p.m., close of business. Letters emailed to newsroom@newsandtribune.com and submitted through our website, newsandtribune.com, must be time-stamped before midnight.
Endorsements are allowed; a writer can make multiple endorsements during this election cycle, but only one per candidate.
Election-related letters that 1) are received after the deadline; 2) exceed the 600 word limit; or 3) raise a new issue in the closing days of the election will not be published.
• Saturday, Oct. 31
The last day election letters will be published before the General Election is Saturday, Oct. 31. Election Day is Nov. 3.
