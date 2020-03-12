Jeffersonville Elks Lodge #362 presented $4,000 in donations to the following organizations: Exit Zero, Center for Lay Ministries, Wilson Elementary School and Jeffersonville High School Theater. Exit Zero Director Paul Stinsrud accepts donation from John Sauer, president of the Elks Club. The Center for Lay Ministries Director Kara Dietrich Brown accepts donation from Sauer. Joel Vien, Directors with teachers and students at Wilson Elementary School, is pictured with and students from their “Pride with Purpose” program accepting donation from Sauer. Jeffersonville High School Theater, Derrick Ledbetter, Director with students Cody Foster and Madison Conway, accept donation.
