NEW ALBANY — Are you looking for a way to make a difference or help someone in need during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but you don't know who to contact or where to get involved?
Audrey Shannon and her team may have the answer you are looking for.
Shannon, a Providence High School graduate, is currently finishing her master's degree in the ESTEEM program — Engineering, Science, and Technology Entrepreneurship — at the University of Notre Dame. Along with four of her ESTEEM colleagues, they started a program in South Bend to help those who may be shuttered during the current pandemic.
Here is how it works — a volunteer gets paired up with someone who may need groceries, medicine or just someone to talk to while they remain quarantined. That volunteer will run the errands and, check up on the person during the crisis and provide hot meals if necessary.
After returning home from South Bend recently, Shannon decided to offer the same service in Southern Indiana. Right now she is looking for both volunteers and those who need help. There is a similar program in Louisville.
"The key is to get the word out," she said.
Volunteers may be needed to go to a local food pantry to get food for someone in need. Shannon said she also tries to partner with local organizations to better serve residents.
"What better way to make an impact than to help neighbors in your own area," Shannon said. "There are people we know who are struggling."
To volunteer or to receive help, go to www.soincovid19.com and follow the steps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.