EVANSVILLE — Police said that heroic actions Friday by a Walmart employee and law enforcement officers kept a gunman who shot and injured one female employee from doing more harm.
The woman was the only person injured late Thursday when 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II walked into a store breakroom where employees were meeting, specifically aimed at the victim and shot her in the face with a 9mm handgun.
Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department said officers were within the building within four minutes of the 911 call, and Mosley was shot and killed by officers who tracked him down shortly thereafter. No injuries were reported among the roughly 100 officers from several agencies who responded. There were about 40 employees and 40 shoppers in the store at the time.
After the shooting, a male employee — whom Mosley was also targeting — ran out of the room, and Mosley followed him. Another female employee saw that Mosley had fled the room and called 911. She then ran back into the room to get the victim, take her into another room, locked the door and turned out the lights before Mosley returned looking for the wounded woman.
Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin called the employee a hero and credited her with saving the victim’s life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.