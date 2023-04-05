Holy Week Services
The River Ridge Cluster of United Methodist Churches is hosting two services during Holy Week in April. Both services will be at the Sellersburg United Methodist Church.
On April 6 at 7 p.m., Maundy Thursday will include music, reading of scripture and Holy Communion. In the United Methodist Church, the communion table is open to all.
On April 7 at 7 p.m., all are welcome to a service of Tenabrae that will include music, prayer, scripture reading and the extinguishing of candles as the church commemorates the death of Jesus Christ.
The River Ridge Cluster includes Pleasant Grove, Emmanuel, Otisco, Memphis, Utica, St. James, Old Salem and Sellersburg, United Methodist Churches.
For additional information, call Sellersburg UMC at 812-246-2502. Handicap accessible.
Maundy Thursday Service
First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville, will host a Maundy Thursday service, April 6 at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary. The service is open to the public.
Good Friday Breakfast and Service
Music and messages laced with free breakfast and fellowship inspire a natural program for the season, since the YMCA’s initialism when founded long ago stood for Young Men’s Christian Association.
The “C” prompts the non-profit to offer the community its 10th annual Good Friday Community Breakfast and Prayer Service at the YMCA Floyd County Branch on April 7.
All ages of the public are invited to attend from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. in the gym at the Y, 33 State St. in New Albany. The morning will begin with a free buffet of fruits, pastries, coffee, and juices. Reservations are not required.
The casual, hourlong program is scheduled for the convenience of the community as people come on their way to work, before or after their morning workouts, or with friends, co-workers, and family for the brief time of inspiration.
The event is not intended to draw people away from their own church services that day, according to Jim Kanning, volunteer co-chair, but rather to enhance their worship experience by offering this additional opportunity in the morning.
By design, the service is ecumenical and involves members from different churches and backgrounds. Jeff Jaehnen, district executive director of the Floyd County Y, will give the welcome; Pastor Y. Michelle Washington of Jones Memorial AME Zion Church will give the opening prayer, and Pastor George Wasson of Faithpoint Church will deliver the message.
Leah Mauck and Luke Yeager, worship team members at Graceland Church, will lead the group singing of “The Old Rugged Cross” before the message. They also will present a special vocal and guitar duet, “In the Name of Jesus,” before the closing prayer by Steve Tarver, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Louisville.
Good Friday Service
DePauw Methodist Church, across from NAHS, will hold a Good Friday Service on Friday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. Rev. Phillip Ellis; Rev. Mitch Giselman; Rev. Stacy Dyson; Rev. Todd Stepp; Rev. Jerald Turner; Rev. Richard Pimpleton, and Rev. Douglas Finney will speak on the seven last words of Christ.
Pastor Ron Ellis, pastor at DePauw, will emcee the service. All are invited to attend. For more information, call 812-945-6537.
Egg-stravaganza
The Town of Clarksville will sponsor Egg-stravaganza, Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville.
Kids aged 1-12 are invited to hunt for Easter eggs filled with candy.
During the hunt, be on the lookout for the special prize eggs, which could allow you to take home a unique Easter basket filled with goodies.
The hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m. and lasts just minutes.
After the hunt, the Easter Bunny will be on hand to take pictures with the kids. This event is free and open to everyone.
Bunny Bash Easter Dash
The City of Charlestown is poised to welcome children of all ages and abilities to the annual Bunny Bash Easter Dash, held at Greenway Park on Saturday, April 8 at 9:30 a.m.
Thousands of eggs will fill the great lawn at Greenway Park, setting up a dash for children to collect eggs. They will be filled with prizes, including chances at door prizes.
Along with the traditional hunt, there will be bounce houses, face painting opportunities, and character visits with Peter Pan, Wendy, and Tinkerbell.
Concessions will be open along with food truck favorite Big Nita’s Cheesecake set up in the park.
A special needs hunt kicks off the event at 9:30 a.m. Age group hunts begin at 10 a.m. starting with 2-year-olds and younger, followed by a hunt for 3 to 5-year-olds, then concluding with a hunt for 6 to 12-year-olds.
Also on April 8, The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana and TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana are taking the third annual SOIN Shakespeare Spring Tour to Greenway Park. They will present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 2 p.m.
People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the performance.
The Bunny Bash Easter Dash and Shakespeare in the Park are free events. Greenway Park is near 400 Market St., Charlestown.
Floyd County Coon Hunters
Floyd County Coon Hunters Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 8 starting at noon at the Floyd County Coon Hunters Lodge, 3473 Gap Hollow Rd., New Albany.
There will be free hot dogs and drinks with plenty of eggs to hunt and lots of toys for door prizes for kids. Don’t be late. In past years, the attendance has been more than 200 kids.
Chapel Hill Church Easter Egg Hunt
Chapel Hill Church is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday April 8 at 2 p.m.
There will be over 1000 eggs filled with goodies. All children are invited to participate.
The church is at 6940 Chapel Hill Road, three miles north on Navilleton Road off of Highway 150 in Galena. For more information call 502-551-2143. All children receive a prize.
Easter Sunrise Service
A community Easter Sunrise Service will be Sunday, April 9 at 7 a.m., at the Jeffersonville Overlook, 100 W. Riverside Drive in downtown Jeffersonville.
