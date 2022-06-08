Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 58F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 58F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.