INDIANAPOLIS – Former Republican U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita announced Wednesday he will challenge Attorney General Curtis Hill for his office at the June 20 state Republican Convention.
Rokita hinted at a bid for the spot in the days after Hill had his law license suspended for 30 days, a decision that went into effect Monday. The Indiana Supreme Court unanimously ruled to suspend Hill’s license for accusations that he groped three legislative staff members and a state lawmaker at a party celebrating the end of the 2018 legislative session.{
The suspension arrived after a hearing officer for the state’s disciplinary commission took evidence in the case in October. The officer recommended Hill’s license be suspended for 60 days with no automatic reinstatement.
“Running against a Republican officeholder is not something I ever would want to do, in just about any circumstance,” Rokita said in a news release announcing his candidacy. “But our incumbent is wounded. The unanimous Supreme Court ruling, by Republican-appointed and conservative justices, after a significant investigation of the facts made this choice clear.”
Rokita served four terms in Congress after winning the race for Indiana’s 4th Congressional District in 2010. In 2018, he ran for a U.S. Senate seat but lost to now-Sen. Mike Braun of Jasper. He served as Indiana Secretary of State for two terms, from a contested election in 2002 until 2010. Rokita was one of the nation’s youngest secretaries of state when elected at age 32, a role in which he implemented a new voter-identification law that opponents challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court.
Rokita now works in the private sector as general counsel and vice president of external affairs for Apex Benefits, a company that manages employee benefits.
A number of Republicans have expressed support for Rokita, including some county-level party chairs and state legislators like Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem.
Rokita pointed to his track record in advancing conservative policies and the need for an experienced attorney general as main reasons for entering the race.
“Running for attorney general is not a step I take lightly,” Rokita said. “I am not coming to this race because some powers on high asked or told me to do so, I am coming to this race to protect our shared values.”
Indiana Democrats argue Rokita will only inflame the controversy around Hill, however, leaving the attorney general’s office in an unstable position.
“Counting on perennial candidate Todd Rokita to buoy the AG’s race is like counting on gasoline to put out a house fire,” Indiana Democratic Party Executive Director Lauren Ganapini said in a statement. “Todd Rokita’s eleventh hour entrance is poised to implode what was already an embarrassing effort from Indiana Republicans.”
Hill formerly served as prosecutor for Elkhart County and is running for a second term as Indiana attorney general. In addition to Rokita, he faces opposition from Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter and Indianapolis lawyer John Westercamp.
Wednesday at his virtual news conference to provide COVID-19 updates, Gov. Eric Holcomb was asked directly about which candidate he supports for attorney general. He dodged the question, saying he supports the convention delegates who will make the selection. Holcomb was among the state leaders who called on Hill to resign when the groping allegations first became public nearly two years ago.
Indiana Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, and former Evansville Mayor Johnathan Weinzapfel are seeking the Democratic nomination.
The Indiana Republican Party’s June 20 convention will be conducted in a virtual format.
