As a radiation oncologist at Community Howard Regional Health, Samantha Buszek said she’s seen firsthand what happens when breast cancer isn’t detected early. As a result, she tells her family members to get annual screening mammograms once they turn 40.
However, she pointed out, different organizations have conflicting guidelines for women. One organization might recommend a screening every few years while another might stress annual screenings. Or, an organization might say people should wait until their 50s to begin screenings.
Although there are good reasons for the discrepancies between guidelines, Buszek said, the conflicting information might lead some patients to miss early cancer detection.
The radiation oncologist said other factors such as financial burdens, access to primary care physicians and underestimating the importance of screening could delay a patient’s detection of breast cancer.
Explaining the discrepancies between screening recommendations, Buszek said population medicine researchers try to reduce the strain on medical institutions while accounting for the risks patients face.
Individual experiences with cancer are different from an entire population’s experience with cancer, Buszek said.
“If you recommend a test to an entire population, how many people do you have to test before you find breast cancer?” Buszek asked. “How many biopsies are done that aren’t actually needed?”
Stressing the importance
Detecting breast cancer at earlier stages means doctors have a higher chance of curing the disease, Buszek explained. She added the treatment is usually less invasive and some patients are able to avoid chemotherapy.
“It’s a very low-risk procedure that has the ability to identify a much earlier stage and less aggressive breast cancer than you would typically be able to find if you waited until you could feel a lump in your breast,” Buszek said.
Holly Pratt, lead mammography technologist at Kokomo’s Advanced Medical Imaging office, mirrored Buszek’s sentiments.
Some patients, she said, don’t consider screening mammograms because their family doesn’t have a history of breast cancer, or they assume self examinations recommended by the American Cancer Society will catch lumps early enough.
“A mammogram can pick up something that’s so small, you’re not going to feel it for maybe a year,” Pratt said.
While it is possible for males to get breast cancer, Pratt said, annual screenings aren’t necessary. Instead, males who detect a change in their breast or have a family history of breast cancer should consult a primary care physician before ordering a screening.
Scott Morrow, administrator at AMI Kokomo, noted that it can be difficult to fit cancer screenings in a busy schedule. Although the procedure doesn’t take long, people working full time might not schedule mammograms as often as they should.
“You just kind of put it off, and then all of a sudden here, it’s been two or three years,” Morrow said.
While mammograms aren’t the only form of breast cancer screening, Pratt explained, they are considered to be the “gold standard.”
“If you’re only going to pick one thing, that’s the most effective,” Pratt said.
Financial barricades
Morrow explained service rates are negotiated with insurance companies. Before setting a contract, he makes sure AMI is able to pay staff members and maintain or upgrade technology.
Out of pocket payments are based on the insurance rates.
“Contracted rates for mammograms could be anywhere from $200 up to $800 through insurance based off of those negotiated rates,” Morrow said. “Typically as a business, we take those rates and then figure out a good price point for a self pay rate.”
At AMI Kokomo, he said, the self-pay rate for a screening mammogram is $187 while the contracted rates usually sit around $200.
Although many insurance companies will cover the full cost of an annual screening mammogram, some patients are recommended additional screening procedures or mammograms that require payment.
For example, Pratt explained, 40% of women have dense breast tissue, which can make suspicious lumps difficult to detect in a mammogram. In those cases, a radiologist might recommend an MRI or an automated breast ultrasound.
“We’ve experienced people that have told us that they couldn’t go on with it because they couldn’t afford that out of pocket cost for that additional screening,” Morrow said in a previous interview.
People without insurance have to pay for breast cancer screening on their own, he added.
The automated ultrasounds, Morrow noted, are able to be used for cancer screening as well. However, the procedure must be ordered by a primary care physician, while mammograms don’t.
Another doctor
“All the tests we do here require a written order from the doctor except the screening mammogram. It’s the one and only thing,” Morrow said. “Indiana changed the law several years ago because it’s so important.”
AMI still requires patients to list a primary care physician, though. If screening results show a suspicious lump, the imaging center makes sure a physician is able to follow up with the patient.
Buszek noted that establishing care with a primary care physician can present an additional challenge to some patients.
“It’s hard to get the time off work,” Buszek said. “Usually, it’s a couple of months out before you can get your appointment. And then you have to go see them. And then they would order your mammogram for you. And then you have to leave work again.”
Commented
