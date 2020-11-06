County property taxes in Indiana are due next week by Tuesday, Nov. 10.
FLOYD COUNTY
Floyd County officials said payments can be made:
• In person at 311 Hauss Sq. Rm 113, City County Building, New Albany IN
• At 3 local banks; any German American Bank, Stock Yards Bank, or First Harrison Bank
• By mail to Floyd County Treasurer (lockbox service) PO Box 3697, Evansville, IN 47736
• Online at govtechtaxpro.com
• By phone to 1-877-947-2677
CLARK COUNTY
Clark County's website says payments can be made:
• By Mail — Include a stamped self-addressed envelope for a receipt. Mail to: Clark County Treasurer, P.O. Box 1508, Jeffersonville, IN 47131-1508.
• In person with entire statement in treasurers office. Treasurer's Office Clark County Government Building 501 E. Court Ave. Room 125 Jeffersonville, IN 47130
• Credit Cards, and Electronic Checks accepted online, by phone (1-877-690-3729 - Jurisdiction Code: 2483) and in the Treasurer's Office (credit card only)! There is a processing fee of 2.95% added for the convenience, on credit cards, and a flat fee for electronic checks of 95 cents.
• Online through the Clark County website at https://www.co.clark.in.us/. Go to the Treasurer's Office link.
• At area banks including Indiana Members Credit Union, German American Bank, First Financial Bank, New Washington State Bank, First Savings Bank, and StockYards Bank.
