SOUTHERN INDIANA — Midwestern Roots will again be hosted by the Indiana Historical Society July 14-16 in Indianapolis. The conference has a focus of storytelling but covers many other subjects. July 14 is pre-conference activities and Library Day. Just a few of the topics for the conference are German Research, Irish Research, Genetic Research, Occupations, Language Dialects, Miami Indians, Pennsylvania Research, and many, many more. Topics will be presented by over 25 speakers. Hotel accommodations are at the Indianapolis Marriott East. Prices vary depending on events and days that are attended. To get a better overview of what lectures are available and for costs go to https://indianahistory.org/events/register-for-2022-midwestern-roots-conference/ Early pricing ends on June 15. Classes will be held at the History Center and the Indianapolis Marriott East.
The Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society will host Dr. David Bell and his presentation “Medications and Treatments Used During the American Revolution – Then and Now” on June 2 at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Bell is a pharmacist and member of the Sons of the American Revolution. A meet and greet will begin at 6:15 pm in the Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library at 180 West Spring Street. The public is invited.
DNA Painter and Chromosome Mapping will be hosted on Zoom by the Kentucky Genealogical Society on June 2 from 7 to 8 p.m. and presented by Pamela Holland. DNA Painter is a colorful, easy-to-use tool for understanding the chromosome segments you received from an ancestor. This program lets you map DNA segments and assign or “paint” them various colors for your different chromosomes. Learn how to create a chromosome map for your own research using DNA results from FamilyTreeDNA, 23andMe, MyHeritage, or GEDmatch. Please note that AncestryDNA cannot be used in DNA Painter unless you have transferred your results to GEDmatch. Pamela Holland is a professional genealogist located in Swampscott, Massachusetts. Her research specialties are Irish and Genetic Genealogy. The registration fee is $15, and the program is free to KYGS members.
“Five Steps to Becoming a Good Ancestor” by Marian Pierre-Louis will be hosted by the Kentucky Genealogical Society on June 14 from 7 to 8 p.m. at home on your computer. Genealogists are very good at researching and learning about their ancestors’ lives but sometimes forget the importance to provide information about themselves for their own descendants. In this presentation, attendees will learn five ways to leave traces of yourself and your research for those who come after you. Marian Pierre-Louis is a genealogy professional who specializes in education outreach through webinars, internet broadcasts, and video. Marian is the host of the Genealogy Professional podcast, a show committed to helping genealogy professionals become better businesspeople. The program is $15 and free to KYGS members. To register for this program or become a member go to https://kygs.org/ and click on events. Annual membership is $20 annually and many programs and other information can be accessed by members for free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.