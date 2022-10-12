SOUTHERN INDIANA— The Indiana Farm Bureau has put together recommendations for the next farm bill to try to make sure that farmers keep their insurance, conservation and nutrition programs.
The farm bill now in effect has a little more than a year left before it expires. Congress updates the bill every five years.
Beginning early in 2022, the Farm Bureau convened a group comprised of member farmers and agriculture professionals from various regions of the state to form a farm bill task force. These individuals helped review current farm bill policy, heard from industry experts, and discussed each title of the farm bill to come up with recommendations for the organization to prioritize.
“Indiana Farm Bureau has always tried to take a proactive role in helping shape legislation that affects farmers,” said Randy Kron, president of the Indiana Farm Bureau. “Agriculture is made up of so many diverse interests, and it is important that Hoosier farmers and midwestern commodities find their voice in federal policy discussions.”
“One thing we heard was the labor issue is a big deal,” said Brantley Seifers, national affairs coordinator for Indiana Farm Bureau. “Making sure their communities have a labor force, that is a solution that we are trying to focus on. We are also trying to improve the rural areas to get people interested in living there to build up the labor force.”
Federal spending on urban communities is two to five times higher than on rural communities per capita. To improve rural areas, the bureau is recommending increasing the speed, efficiency and ease of access to these communities.
They also urge expansion of infrastructure and workforce development, increased child care and improvement to schools to increase the likelihood of people moving to the rural communities.
“We had Hoosier famers get together to find out what they are looking for,” Seifers said. “Keeping the crop insurance title the same, having that insurance is something they rely on it is something important for farmers to have. They also wanted to make sure their conservation title stays voluntary and the nutrition program will stay apart of the farm bill.”
Conservation title is a program that provides financial and technical assistance to conserve the natural resources of Indiana. This means that landowners must retain a voluntary sign-up to choose how they use the natural resources on their land.
Farmer income in Southern Indiana, and most of the state, mainly comes from crops such as corn and soybeans. Those two crop make up about 60% of agriculture in Indiana.
Another form of farmer income comes from livestock, making about 33% of the income for farmers. Indiana leads the duck livestock production in the country.
“These recommendations reflect our members as a mechanism to see what works and what doesn’t, this is what the farmers want to see,” Seifers said.
