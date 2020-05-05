Two area farmers markets are ready to go, one beginning this weekend and the other on May 30.
FLOYD KNOBS
Floyds Knobs Farmers Market will be open Saturday, May 9 at 400 Block Lafollette Station (next to Landmark Dental Care/across from McDonald's) off of Lawrence Banet Rd./Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs.
Special hours: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. shopping age 60 and older/Immune Compromised. Regular hours, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Customers are asked to wear a face mask.
Open every Saturday weather permitting through October.
JEFFERSONVILLE
The Jeffersonville Farmers Market is scheduled to open Saturday, May 30 at Big Four Station. Extra spacing will be provided between vendors and everyone is encouraged to practice reasonable social distancing.
