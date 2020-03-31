NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Animal Rescue League is sponsoring a Pet Food Assistance Program for those struggling to afford pet food.
If you are a Floyd County resident and are struggling to purchase pet food, the Animal Rescue League will provide you with a $25 gift card to be used at Feeders Supply stores. Must be used to purchase pet food only and one gift card per.
The Floyd County Animal Rescue League relies on donations from the community. For more information call 812-949-9099 or email: events@floydcountyanimals.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.