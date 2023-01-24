FEMA has announced that young leaders across the nation can now apply to become a part of the 2023 Youth Preparedness Council (YPC).
YPC members are students in grades 8 through 11 who are selected to support disaster preparedness and make a difference in their communities. The YPC is an opportunity for young people to engage with FEMA and provide their perspectives, feedback and opinions related to preparedness, grow their leadership skills and support the resilience of their communities.
YPC members are chosen based on their passion for preparedness and helping others, their involvement in their community and their aptitude for working in a team and as a leader.
Students from Region 5 — Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin — who apply for the National Youth Preparedness Council, will also be considered for a place on the Region 5 Youth Preparedness Council (Region 5 YPC). The Region 5 YPC is an additional service and leadership opportunity for high school students living in these states.
“FEMA is committed to involving America’s youth in building a culture of preparedness across the nation,” said FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator Tom Sivak. “Young people can bring innovation and energy to emergency management, working with us to protect our communities against increasing and complex disaster risks now and in the future.”
The online application opened Jan. 23 and students must complete their applications and provide two letters of recommendation by March 6, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. to be considered. To access the application materials, read about the current council members and learn more about the Youth Preparedness Council, go to https://www.fema.gov/emergency-managers/individuals-communities/youth-preparedness-council
Individuals can also learn more about the YPC application including application requirements, deadlines, and tips for success by joining the FEMA National YPC Application Information Sessions on Jan. 30, 2023, at 7 p.m. CT or Feb. 28, 2023, at 7 p.m. CT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.