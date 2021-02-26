St. John Paul II Fish Fry
St. John Paul II Lent Fish Fry, drive-thru only, 5 to 7 p.m., Feb. 26, March 5, March 12 and March 19, at the church, 2605 St. Joe Road West, Sellersburg.
The dinner which will include fish or shrimp with fries and slaw, $8 each. Cheese pizza will be available at $1.50 per slice. All proceeds benefit the new church building.
St. Anthony Men’s Club fish fry
St. Anthony Men’s Club will host its Annual Fish Fry on Fridays during Lent, Feb. 26 and March 5, 12 and 19.
The meal is takeout only. The time will be from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Parish Gym, 316 North Sherwood in Clarksville.
The fish fry will feature baked fish, fried fish, oysters and shrimp. Adult dinners $9 to $11. Children’s dinners $3 to $7. The dinners will include a choice of two side dishes.
The fish is whitefish. Side dishes include french fries, hand-cut and breaded onion strings, homemade creamy coleslaw, and hushpuppies. Cheese pizza is also offered on the al la carte menu for kids.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1840 E. Eighth St., Jeffersonville, annual Fish Fry on Fridays during Lent, Feb. 26 and March 5 and March 12. The meal is takeout only. The time will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pick up in the school gym. One price for all, $8. Choose between a fried fish dinner or baked fish dinner. Both dinners come with fries, slaw and bread. Mask must be worn and remember to social distance in line.
