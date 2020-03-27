Each year for the past seven years, the Vintage Fire Museum has sent out invitations to an April 1 “Non-Event” looking to have some fun on “April Fool’s Day.”
The invitations encouraged people to be able to avoid having to clear their calendars, get dressed up, make small talk with strangers, eat the usual chicken dinner, or listen to a speaker. Instead, invitees were encouraged to stay at home, sit in their most cozy chair, and enjoy a favorite TV show or a delightful book, and send in a contribution with the money saved by not having to attend. People loved it.
But this year is different, of course. The situation is no joking matter. Yet we still need to smile and have fun. So we invite everyone to participate this year by having a comfortable, pleasant evening at home with dear family, a furry companion, or a phone call with a loved one. We invite you to relax and enjoy a “Non-Event.” You needn’t send a contribution, but you may choose to give to a charity that responds to the current crisis or give to someone in need. Or it may fit your current situation better to use a part of the evening to write a note of appreciation to a medical worker, or a first responder, or a postal worker, or a grocery employee, or a garbage collector, or someone else who is showing sacrifice and service. You may also want to spend some time in prayer.
