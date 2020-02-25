JEFFERSONVILLE — Clarksville-based First Savings Bank officials cut the ribbon on their newly constructed branch located at 3538 E. 10th St. in Jeffersonville (across from Kroger).
The grand opening ceremony hosted a packed house including multiple city officials, with Mayor Mike Moore addressing the crowd.
“We started here in 1937 and are proud to be investing in Jeffersonville, again,” First Savings Bank President & CEO Larry Myers said in a news release.
First Savings Bank held multiple prize drawings to commemorate the event, including two big screen televisions, IU basketball tickets, and a $100 restaurant gift card with movie passes.
Jeffersonville native and Branch Manager Nancy Boman heads up the new 10th Street branch, and mortgage lender, Cheryl Seeders, will be serving the home lending needs of residents visiting the new locale.
