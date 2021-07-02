FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday congratulated the first six winners in Kentucky’s Shot at a Million drawings, the state’s incentive program to encourage Kentuckians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Congratulations to the winners! Their prizes are life-changing, and that’s on top of the COVID-19 vaccines, which we know are lifesaving,” said Beshear.
“Please, get your vaccination as quickly as possible. If there are people in your life who might need some encouragement, tell them about your experience and then encourage them to sign up for their Shot at a Million.”
Beshear said the first drawing, which included more than 608,000 entries, was conducted yesterday, randomly selecting one adult Kentuckian for the $1 million prize and five youth to receive full-ride scholarships to a Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school. All six winners attended Friday’s news conference held in the Capitol Rotunda.
The winner of the $1 million prize is Patricia Short from Lexington. Patricia’s husband, Gary, also attended the news conference.
“We were on our way to Florida when COVID hit, and we just wanted to get home. They were talking about how great Kentucky was doing all over because of our governor,” said Patricia Short. “We are firm believers that we have to do it — please get vaccinated. Our kids have got to be vaccinated, too, or it’s not going to work.”
“We were some of the first to get the vaccine. We took it without being told we could win $1 million,” said Gary Short. Speaking about his wife’s Shot at a Million win, he added, “This happens in the movies, and now it happens in Kentucky. I hope it makes 1 million more people get vaccinated.”
The five Kentucky youth selected for full scholarships are:
• Jalen Crudup from Elizabethtown
• Crystal Frost from Crestwood
• Tyler Henson from Mt. Sterling
• Adison Sullenger from Princeton
• Alex VonderHaar from Louisville
Jalen Crudup, who was joined by his parents, Shelma and Kerry Crudup, said, “I would like to thank everyone for letting this happen and my mom for signing me up. I would like to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”
His mom, Shelma, added, “We’re forever grateful for this opportunity.”
Crystal Frost, who was joined by her parents, Chris and Laura Frost, said, “Wow, I feel so lucky.”
Her dad, Chris, said: “Winning this scholarship means a lot. Having a senior, we are just starting the college process and this award will allow Crystal to explore options further from home — but not too far for her mom, who is glad she will be staying in state. Winning this scholarship gives our family the flexibility of not having to wonder where the money is going to come from to send Crystal to college and opens up how we will look at choosing a college.”
Tyler Henson and his mother, Katie, father, Brad, twin, Aden, and brother, Nolan, attended the news conference along with Tyler’s grandparents, Margie and Paul Purdon.
Tyler’s parents said: “As parents of twins, we have had double expenses for just about everything. Tyler receiving this scholarship will relieve the burden of having two in college at the same time and give us the opportunity to support both Tyler and Aden in receiving a higher education.”
Adison Sullenger, who was in attendance with her parents, David and Wendy Sullenger, said: “Thank you for this opportunity. Standing here today I am really glad I did the right thing to not only protect myself but also my friends and family.”
Alex VonderHaar, the son of Deek and Colleen VonderHaar, said, “I want to thank everybody for helping me getting the vaccine, especially Dr. Allgeier. This is a great opportunity. I did not think I was going to get a scholarship, especially going into 7th grade, so thank you everybody.”
His father, Deek, added: “We would like to thank Gov. Beshear and his entire team for putting this together. This is an exciting opportunity for 15 rising collegiate students. This is going to make a real difference for our family, and I am sure many others, by doing the right thing and getting vaccinated.”
