The Floyd County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition in conjunction with The Floyd County Library invites the public to a panel discussion regarding the Targeting of Our Youth and Groups by Big Tobacco Companies. The panel discussion will be Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Floyd County Public Library Auditorium, 180 West Spring St., New Albany.
Panelists include:
• Justin Brown, Floyd County Deputy Prosecutor and Republican for Judge Candidate
• Pamela Clark, Minority Health Initiative Director, Community Action of Southern Indiana
• Joseph Shepherd, Social Service Outreach Coordinator, Floyd County Library
• Robbie Woodruff, Student Resource Officer at Floyd Central High School
• Emma Lesnet, Freshman at New Albany High School and member of VOICE Youth Initiative.
The moderator for this event is MeriBeth Adams-Wolfe, Director of Our Place Drug and Alcohol Services, Inc.
This event hopes to raise awareness around the current youth health crisis related to vaping. The public as well as youth are invited to attend. Questions may be directed to rhonda.alstott.ourplace@gmail.com
